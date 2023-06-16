S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Update

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

SANW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.10. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. S&W Seed had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Further Reading

