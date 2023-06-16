Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF) vs. Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Head-To-Head Survey

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) and Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 1 6 0 2.86 Swedencare AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 199.60%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Swedencare AB (publ).

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.02 billion 1.74 $11.98 million ($0.04) -187.71 Swedencare AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Swedencare AB (publ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries -0.76% 3.26% 2.24% Swedencare AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Swedencare AB (publ) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Swedencare AB (publ)

Swedencare AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pet healthcare products. It offers ProDen PlaqueOff powder, a food supplement for cats and dogs, which reduce the formation of plaque and tartar; ProDen PlaqueOff dental bites, a pet dental product; ProDen PlaqueOff powder cat; ProDen PlaqueOff dental bones for dogs; ProDen PlaqueOff mini dental care bones, a chewy bone for smaller dogs; and ProDen PlaqueOff soft chews for dogs and cats. The company also provides dietary supplements for cats, dogs, and horses under the NutriScience brand, such as Glucosamine and Stomax used to renew joint cartilage, bones, muscles, ligaments, and sinews; ArthriAid for joints and mobility; KalmAid, which helps to calm nervous dogs; and OmegaAid and RevitalAid, a feed supplement used for healthy skin and coat. In addition, it develops and manufactures equine supplements, including Gastrocare used to relieve gastric pain and improve appetite; Equine Gold, which helps horse to thrive; ArthriAid used to aid horse's own natural manufacture of cartilage; and AnxiKalm, a supplement to calm excitable horses. Further, the company provides ProDen PlaqueOff teeth and gums, a natural food supplement to enhance dental hygiene and prevent tartar buildup for human. It distributes its products through pharmacies, veterinary clinics, pet shops, animal hospital, and online. Swedencare AB (publ) was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

