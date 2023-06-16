Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 115,734 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,734 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 8,325,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,564,164. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

