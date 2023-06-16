Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 17,392 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 201,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 259,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 80,238 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.16. 2,344,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857,901. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

