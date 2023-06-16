Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 30,505 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,505 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $40,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.73. 165,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,073. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

