Symmetry Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 206.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after buying an additional 5,023,953 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after buying an additional 2,988,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after buying an additional 1,800,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.67. 2,478,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,962,560. The stock has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

