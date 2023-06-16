Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267,408 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,775,813. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

