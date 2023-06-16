Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 10,092 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $17,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.32. 435,697 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

