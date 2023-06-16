Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 12,552 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 750,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $71.32. 461,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,010. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

