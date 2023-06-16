Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 14,635 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.43. 7,074,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,270,582. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

