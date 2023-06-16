Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 32,530 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $47,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,300 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.09.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.