Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 73 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

Insider Activity

McKesson Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCK traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.59. The company had a trading volume of 165,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,203. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $403.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

