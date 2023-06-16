Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Talkspace Stock Performance

TALKW stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07. Talkspace has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Talkspace stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,272,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,616 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

