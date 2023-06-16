Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 23.0% in May

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tantech in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tantech by 206.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 804,150 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Tantech Stock Up 4.7 %

Tantech Company Profile

NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.92 on Friday. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

