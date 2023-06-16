Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,328 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $43.62. 482,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,933. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

