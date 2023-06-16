Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 124.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TARS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. 52,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,966. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a current ratio of 15.74. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $39,881.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $943,266.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,100 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $62,031.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,006 shares in the company, valued at $20,810,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $39,881.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $943,266.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,618 shares of company stock worth $810,036 over the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 279,826 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,524,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after buying an additional 116,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 103,633 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

