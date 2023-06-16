Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Short Interest Up 37.5% in May

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tectonic Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECTP opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07. Tectonic Financial has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Tectonic Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th.

About Tectonic Financial

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

