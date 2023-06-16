Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

NYSE TDY opened at $409.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.15. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

