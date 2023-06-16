Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) CFO Dick Steven M. Van Buys 50,000 Shares

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) CFO Dick Steven M. Van acquired 50,000 shares of Tenon Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tenon Medical Trading Down 9.5 %
Shares of TNON stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. Tenon Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.45.
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 232.63% and a negative net margin of 2,031.72%.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Tenon Medical in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.
