Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) CFO Dick Steven M. Van Buys 50,000 Shares

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONGet Rating) CFO Dick Steven M. Van acquired 50,000 shares of Tenon Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TNON stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. Tenon Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNONGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 232.63% and a negative net margin of 2,031.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tenon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenon Medical by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Tenon Medical by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 188,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Tenon Medical in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

