TerraClassicUSD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.39 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $120.67 million and $8.39 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00044599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00034227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,980,668 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,703,185 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

