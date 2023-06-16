Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after buying an additional 2,920,232 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,230 shares of company stock worth $31,446,687. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $255.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.15.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

