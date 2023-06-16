Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,230 shares of company stock worth $31,446,687. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $3.09 on Friday, reaching $258.99. 20,852,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,183,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

About Tesla



Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

