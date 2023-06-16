Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,230 shares of company stock worth $31,446,687. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $255.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.09. The firm has a market cap of $811.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

