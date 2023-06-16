Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Buys $89,750.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. 22,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,908. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.