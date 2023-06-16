Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Buys $89,750.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. 22,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,908. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
