Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.83 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.38 and a 200-day moving average of $173.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

