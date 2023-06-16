The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 133,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

