The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 133,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.