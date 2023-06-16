The Graph Market Capitalization Hits $888.09 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. The Graph has a total market cap of $888.09 million and $25.46 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $0.0985 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,681,114,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,013,401,768 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

