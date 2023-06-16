The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD) Short Interest Up 57.1% in May

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Growth for Good Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 654,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 54,922 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $555,000.

Get Growth for Good Acquisition alerts:

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

GFGD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,878. Growth for Good Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.