The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after buying an additional 5,638,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,063,000 after buying an additional 566,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,618,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,540,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.38. The company had a trading volume of 430,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,485. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.