The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the May 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance
Shares of RTL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,763. Necessity Retail REIT has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is presently -68.00%.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.
