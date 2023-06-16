The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the May 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of RTL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,763. Necessity Retail REIT has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is presently -68.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 285,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 141,392 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 256,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 16.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

