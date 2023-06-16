The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $249.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

