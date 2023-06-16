Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Trading 22.7% Higher

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Rating) rose 22.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 218,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 70,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Thermal Energy International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$22.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 592.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Thermal Energy International



Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; indirect contact heat recovery equipment; boiler economizers under the HeatSponge brand; wet and dry steam accumulators; electricity co-generation solutions; turn-key thermal energy solutions; and water treatment products and services.



