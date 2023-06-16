ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Up 27.1% in May

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ThermoGenesis Stock Up 4.7 %

THMO opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $22.78.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($3.57). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 139.01% and a negative return on equity of 316.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THMO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

