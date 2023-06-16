Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the May 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 749,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 367,079 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 897,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,388,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 421,704 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

