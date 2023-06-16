Threshold Price Hits $0.0180 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Threshold has a market cap of $179.87 million and approximately $14.88 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015215 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,341.52 or 1.00038134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002493 BTC.

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01801464 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $14,726,089.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

