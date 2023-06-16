Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 102,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,636,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBCP remained flat at $10.21 during trading hours on Thursday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

