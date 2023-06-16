Tiaa Fsb Has $396,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,011,000 after buying an additional 475,674 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,512,000 after purchasing an additional 183,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,309,000 after purchasing an additional 936,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ONEOK by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,388 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $61.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

