Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDWRF remained flat at $5.82 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51. Tidewater Renewables has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $8.17.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDWRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tidewater Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.