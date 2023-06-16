TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,300 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 948,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TIS Stock Performance

Shares of TISNF remained flat at $27.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567. TIS has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

TIS Company Profile

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

