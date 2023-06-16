Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokuyama Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYMF remained flat at $15.10 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. Tokuyama has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $15.10.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

