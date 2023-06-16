tomiNet Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $338.05 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for $5.11 or 0.00019427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a total market cap of $338.05 million and $36.66 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About tomiNet

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 4.84831965 USD and is up 10.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $39,956,462.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

