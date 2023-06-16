TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 689,400 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 896,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Danske raised shares of TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

TORM Stock Performance

TRMD stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TORM has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $447.35 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TORM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in TORM by 1.5% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 54,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TORM by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TORM by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

See Also

