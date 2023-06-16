Toyota Tsusho (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Toyota Tsusho (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, automotive, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. The company provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; recycles waste metals and other materials; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; operates technoparks; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories.

