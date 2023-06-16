Tpg Gp A, Llc Sells 18,925 Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,925 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $10,787.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,267,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tpg Gp A, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $9,720.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $32,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 113,262 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $65,691.96.

Super League Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 655,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,318. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Super League Gaming had a negative net margin of 451.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of Super League Gaming

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 249,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Further Reading

