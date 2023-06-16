Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 14,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,071% compared to the average volume of 645 put options.

Constellium Stock Performance

NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.63. 581,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Constellium has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

CSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Constellium by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after buying an additional 3,135,115 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 2,823.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,995 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $45,696,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,373,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 1,923,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

