Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,813 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 407% compared to the typical daily volume of 949 call options.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.
QURE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 834,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. uniQure has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.25.
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
