Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Decreased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,602 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TT traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.17. 412,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.42 and a 200-day moving average of $177.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

