Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Lessened by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $185.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

