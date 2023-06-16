Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 935 ($11.70) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 965 ($12.07) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.64) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.89) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.26) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,073.11 ($13.43).

Travis Perkins Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 815.20 ($10.20) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 915.96, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 917.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 952.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.54).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

