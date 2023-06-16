Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Trinity Capital Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 3,700 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,102.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 6,213 shares of company stock worth $72,546 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trinity Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

