Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
Trinity Capital Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42.
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital
In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 3,700 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,102.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 6,213 shares of company stock worth $72,546 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trinity Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.
